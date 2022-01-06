Who's Hiring?
Randall County Junior Livestock Show begins this weekend

Randall County Junior Livestock show
Randall County Junior Livestock show(KFDA)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Junior Livestock Show is holding the 74th annual event on January 8 through January 13.

Contests will take place at Happy State Bank Event Center, with the exception of the cattle show at the WT Ag Complex on January 10.

Each day, young participants will prepare or exhibit animal projects they have raised for competition.

This year there will be 207 students in the show, accounting for more than 500 animal entries.

The events are open to the public and admission is free.

A kick off event takes place at 10:00 a.m. Saturday with rabbits. The activities are capped off with a premium sale beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the WTAMU Legacy Hall on Saturday, January 15.

