Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth sends letter to toddler who dressed like her for Halloween

Jalayne Sutherland received a letter from Queen Elizabeth after dressing up as her for Halloween.
Jalayne Sutherland received a letter from Queen Elizabeth after dressing up as her for Halloween.(Katelyn Sutherland via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two-year-old Jalayne Sutherland caught the attention of someone at Windsor Castle after dressing up like Queen Elizabeth for Halloween.

The outfit was complete with the families corgis.

Jalayne’s mother, Katelyn Sutherland, sent a photo of her daughter to Windsor Castle and to her surprise, got a response.

Lady-in-waiting Mary Morrison writes that the outfit was “splendid” and says the Queen was pleased with the photo.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jurney Cain, missing from Potter County
15-year-old girl has been found
Amarillo police arrest 2 after narcotics search warrant (Source: APD)
Amarillo police arrest 2 after narcotics search warrant
The Tulia Police Department and Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting that left one man...
Tulia police, Texas Rangers investigating shooting that left 1 man dead
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
Catherine Rose Linton, facing federal drug charges after traffic stop in Sherman County...
Woman charged with having $87,000 worth of meth after Sherman County traffic stop

Latest News

According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained...
Make final 2021 quarterly tax payment now to avoid surprise tax bill, possible penalty
LIVE: House observes Capitol riot anniversary
President Joe Biden spoke at the U.S. Capitol one year after a pro-Trump mob attacked.
Biden decries ‘big lie,’ blames Trump for Capitol insurrection
Amarillo Symphony (Source: Amarillo Symphony)
Chamber Music Amarillo to hold free concert Saturday
People line up at a COVID-19 testing center Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in San Fernando, Calif....
WHO: Record weekly jump in COVID-19 cases as omicron surges