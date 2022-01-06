Who's Hiring?
Moore County man sentenced for drugs, sexual assault charges

Jonathan Saenz, sentenced for drug and sexual assault charges (Source: 69th District Attorney's...
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Moore County man will spend 30 years in prison for drugs and sexual assault charges.

According to the 69th District Attorney’s Office, Jonathan Ramirez Saenz was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine.

After his conviction, he also entered a guilty plea for two charges of sexual assault of an adult.

He was sentenced to two additional 10 year sentences for those charges.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

