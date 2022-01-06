Man wanted by Potter County officials for aggravated assault of a child

Who's Hiring?
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for two counts of aggravated assault of a child and indecency with a child.

Officials identified him as 37-year-old Nathan Leigh Willis Sr.

He is described as six-feet-tall, weighs 290 pounds and has brown eyes and black haair.

Those with information on his location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806.374.4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

