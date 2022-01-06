Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Law enforcement arrests man in Amarillo for Tulia homicide

37-year-old Fabian Saldana III, arrested for Tulia homicide (Source: Tulia Police Department)
37-year-old Fabian Saldana III, arrested for Tulia homicide (Source: Tulia Police Department)(Tulia Police Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULIA, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement has arrested a man for a deadly shooting that happened in Tulia Tuesday morning.

Police were called to a home near North El Paso Avenue and Northwest 8th Street around 7:30 a.m. for a shooting.

Officers arrived to find 39-year-old Jonathan Ray Espinoza inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Espinoza was taken to Swisher Memorial Hospital and then flown to University Medical Center in Lubbock where he later died.

Police identified 37-year-old Fabian Saldana III as the suspect. Police found the suspected gun used in the shooting near the home.

Authorities arrested Saldana in Amarillo on Wednesday, January 5.

He was booked into the Randall County Jail and is being held with no bond at this time.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jurney Cain, missing from Potter County
15-year-old girl has been found
Amarillo police arrest 2 after narcotics search warrant (Source: APD)
Amarillo police arrest 2 after narcotics search warrant
The Tulia Police Department and Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting that left one man...
Tulia police, Texas Rangers investigating shooting that left 1 man dead
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
Catherine Rose Linton, facing federal drug charges after traffic stop in Sherman County...
Woman charged with having $87,000 worth of meth after Sherman County traffic stop

Latest News

Amarillo Symphony (Source: Amarillo Symphony)
Chamber Music Amarillo to hold free concert Saturday
Nathan Leigh Willis Sr.
Man wanted by Potter County officials for aggravated assault of a child
Twelve high school students from Region 16 have qualified for the University Interscholastic...
12 area high school students preparing for State Congressional Debate Contest
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo working to meet immediate demand increase for COVID-19 testing