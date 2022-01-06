Hereford ISD hosted AG in the Classroom event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hereford ISD has hosted the AG in the Classroom event today.

The event hosted 4th grade students fro across the area to teach them about Agricultural safety and the importance agricultural plays across the world.

“We feel like this is basically representation of our community and what our community is and what our community does and we want our kiddos to understand that we have a huge part of feeding the whole world and clothing the whole world,” said Michelle Delozier, director, CTE at Hereford ISD.

The event featured a petting zoo from high school 4H students, and presentations by Excel Energy, Cargill, game wardens and more.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.