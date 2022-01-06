Former WT kicker Sergio Castillo trains for an NFL second chance after CFL success

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M grad Sergio Castillo calls La Joya High and the city of Amarillo home. After graduating from WT in 2013, Castillo played in the CFL, XFL and NFL. His NFL career was cut short in December 2020, but his successful CFL season gives him the confidence to kick back in the NFL.

“I’ve grown to love the craft to better my skill on it every day right it’s an art, and there’s nothing more beautiful from a professional standpoint from kicking to see the ball go through the uprights and see the referees with both of their hands up,” said Castillo.

A year after getting cut from the New York Jets roster, West Texas A&M alum Sergio Castillo made 5-of-5 field goals to help lead the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a Canadian Football League Grey Cup championship.

“I want to give the NFL one more shot. I feel like I still have a lot to give and I feel I can play in that league,” said Castillo. “To bounce back after that 1-for-4 game against Seattle last year, and then to come back and have the season that I had five, six games that I had with Winnipeg I think it shows from a good mental standpoint that I’m in.”

Once the season ends for NFL teams, they will start calling for kicker tryouts. Castillo’s longest kick as a professional is 57 yards. His success in Canada and ability to handle windy situations while training in Amarillo gives him an edge.

“15, 20, 25 mile per hour wind is the norm here. From that aspect very fortunate,” said Castillo. “Then from playing in Canada I played six games this past season. Three of them were below zero degrees. To be able to kick at a high level under those conditions I think it speaks volumes.”

Castillo has overcome an ACL injury, NFL roster cut and then mentally and physically bounced back. A comeback in the NFL is his next goal, but it’s very important for him to give back.

“If I can help a student athlete achieve their dreams which is to play college ball and hopefully you know play the pros I think that’s why God has given me this gift in this platform of football,” said Castillo.

Anyone interested in training or receiving advice from Castillo can reach out on social media.

I'm back in the 806 if anyone is interested in kicking lessons!@CFL @Wpg_BlueBombers pic.twitter.com/WJuts0KZOQ — Sergio Castillo (@elcastidelsur) January 4, 2022

