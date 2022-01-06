Who's Hiring?
Chamber Music Amarillo to hold free concert Saturday

Amarillo Symphony (Source: Amarillo Symphony)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Chamber Music Amarillo will present a family friendly concert for free on Saturday.

The concert takes place at 2:00 p.m. at the Globe News Center for the Performing Arts.

The concert is 45 minutes, free and open to the public.

Attendees will have the chance to discuss music with the musicians and composers.

The event will feature 12 alumni guitarists of the Caledonio Romero Institute, now under the direction of Matt Denman at Oklahoma City University.

Those in attendance will hear solos and guitar ensemble arrangements made famous by the Romero family.

The concert concludes with cookies and punch.

