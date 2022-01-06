Amarillo police arrested 2 people for stealing catalytic converters near Soncy Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested two people for stealing catalytic converters near Soncy Road yesterday morning.

According to officials, on January 5, at 3:08 a.m., officers were called to a closed business near Soncy Road on suspicious activity.

They were told that there were two vehicles at the closed business and two people were on the property.

Amarillo police located a blue Mazda sedan and a red Nissan Pathfinder at that location.

22-year-old Stephanie Danielle Price was sitting inside of the blue Mazda.

Price exited the vehicle and was found to be in possession of a handgun and narcotics.

Officers could also see two catalytic converters in the back seat of the vehicle.

Price was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Theft of Property and six Municipal Warrants.

Amarillo police checked the Nissan Pathfinder, but found it to be unoccupied, finding tools used to remove catalytic converters in the vehicle.

Officers checked the area and located 22-year-old Nate Oliver Murie, hiding in the bed of a pickup truck on the property.

Murie was arrested for Theft of Property, Criminal Trespass, and two Municipal Warrants.

The catalytic converters were returned to the owner.

Stephanie Price and Nate Murie were booked into the Randall County Jail.

