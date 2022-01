AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High school basketball on Tuesday ended with Amarillo High boys basketball overcoming a 10 point deficit to defeat Canyon51-41, Caprock boys outscored Bushland 57-47, Randall topped Borger 84-55 and the Panhandle Pantherettes defeated Dumas 51-42.

