12 area high school students preparing for State Congressional Debate Contest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Twelve high school students from Region 16 have qualified for the University Interscholastic League Congressional Debate Contest.

UIL says it is an individual contest in a large group setting that models the legislative process of democracy, specifically, the United States Congress.

Within this contest, contestants draft legislation and research the docket of bills and resolutions that deal with current political issues.

“A lot of the topics we debate actually do become a law at some point or at least become debated at some point to become law, so really what we debate really has a lot of precedent and actual U.S. government,” Aidan McDonald, senior, Farwell High School.

Students say the preparation for this tournament is a lot of work, as they need to be ready to debate twenty different topics.

“You have to research for hours, upon hours, upon hours and prepare and train your speaking abilities and I feel like it’s a sport,” said Thomas Mariscal, junior at Stratford High School.

Students say this contest helps prepare them for their futures.

“Someday I actually want to be a lobbyist for pieces of legislation in Washington, so seeing how the debates go has allowed me to better realize how exactly to be able to be more persuasive in different ways of certain bills,” said Wes Shaw, sophomore, Wheeler High School.

This is Shaw’s first year competing in this contest and says it has helped him discover this is one of his true passions in life.

Mariscal says for him to represent his school at this state tournament is an honor and shows his school there is more to win than just football.

“Especially us winning state championships, last year, it’s kind of cool, we went state football, now let’s show off Academics,” said Mariscal.

McDonald who has won districts for the past four years and placed fourth in state last year, hopes to become a state champion as it is his senior year.

“You go to a small school, you know there’s not a lot of opportunities other than this and a couple other things, so you go there, especially just to see how proud people are of you, but it means a lot to represent my community at a higher level than just at Farwell,” said McDonald.

These students will soon be heading to Austin for the contest, January 10-12.

The students Region 16 are as follows:

Aidan McDonald- Farwell

Thomas Mariscal- Stratford

Wes Shaw- Wheeler

Isaac Martinez- Spearman

Marco Salgado- Spearman

Karan Bhakta- Spearman

Liam Stayton- Canyon

Kyla Holt- Borger

Asher-Leland Norris- Hereford

Tyler Shelburne- Amarillo

Aiden Powers- Amarillo

Elizabeth Clemence- Tascosa

