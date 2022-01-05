Who's Hiring?
WT Cares program funds available for students in spring semester

KFDA News at Six
KFDA News at Six(KFDA)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WT said they are offering additional funds for those returning to the university this semester.

Through the WT Cares program, funds are available for those facing unique needs and financial hardships resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hardships include tuition and fees, housing and food insecurity, medical expenses and lack of education support or supplies.

“The WT Cares program allows the student to direct the University to apply their grants to their tuition and fee balances, outstanding book costs, and loans,” said Randy Rikel, vice president for business and finance.

Eligible full-time students can receive up to $1,500 and part-time students are eligible for one-half the grant their full-time peers receive.

Funds are available until March 31.

