Wide-Ranging aid available for West Texas A&M University students

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The WT Cares fund is designed to meet the needs of students struggling with financial assistance because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is funded by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund to be used to address the needs of financial hardships, such as tuition and fees, housing and food insecurity, medical expenses, lack of education support and supplies.

Randy Rikel, Vice President of Business and Finance encourages students to take advance of this opportunity to receive funds.

“I just want to encourage every student to apply through the first part of December we had estimated $5.5 million and by the end of December we had given out $2.5 million, we still have about $3 million dollars eligible to students all they have to do is apply,” says Rikel.

Here are the eligibility rules, according to the WT release:

“Students enrolled for the spring 2022 semester will be eligible to receive grants up to $1,500 for full time, Pell Grant- eligible students. Full time students who are not Pell Grant eligible can receive up to $1,200. Part-time students are eligible for one-half the grant their full-time peers can receive. WT Cares grant funds will be available until March 31.”

The funding from the grants are not considered estimated financial aid and will not count as estimated financial assistance (EFA) towards the Cost of Attendance or the calculation of Expected Family Contribution (EFS).

Students do not have to have a Free Application for Federal Student Aid form to qualify for the Cares Act.

Students can apply here for the Cares Act.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.