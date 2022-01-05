Who's Hiring?
Tulia police, Texas Rangers investigating shooting that left 1 man dead

The Tulia Police Department and Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting that left one man...
The Tulia Police Department and Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday morning.(GRAY-TV)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Tulia Police Department and Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the area of North El Paso Avenue and Northwest 8th Street around 7:30 a.m. for a shooting.

The victim was taken to Swisher Memorial Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He was then flown by helicopter to University Medical Center in Lubbock where he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

