‘This creates a separate network for public safety’: New FirstNet tower sites being added in Randall County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - First responders in Randall County will have a more efficient way to respond to emergencies.

FirstNet is a nation-wide wireless broadband network built for first responders, which is deployed through a public private partnership between the federal government and their contract partners AT&T.

Information is everything in an emergency and first responders need fast, reliable connectivity during those situations.

“This creates a separate network for public safety to operate off of, so they’re not competing for that same capacity with the general public,” said Thomas Randall, senior public safety advisor, First Responder Network Authority.

FirstNet is more than just a cell phone network, but allows for multimedia information to be shared beyond just the radio such as, pictures, videos and maps all in real-time.

“Being able to describe something over radio or even phone for that matter just really wasn’t enough to just convey what was going on,” said Blaine Bertrand, director of tech service, RCSO.

Randall County has been experimenting with broadband networks since before first net came out.

Their tower sites are engineered for both their radio system and for data.

With these resources already put in place, they told FirstNet their tower sites could benefit their plan to help areas in need of coverage.

They are now offering three tower sites to FirstNet to lease sites near Palo Duro Canyon and at the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.

“It really does solve a number of problems, you know, you get a lot of heat exhaustion and those kinds of heat related calls for service for EMS and fire, certainly during the Summer in Palo Duro Canyon, you’ve got Texas Parks and Wildlife Police Department that’s out there and they need to have ability to communicate and share information, we have a fair number of search and rescues that take place out there,” said Bertrand.

Two of the tower sites are located at the North end and the South end of Palo Duro Canyon and are expected to be ready by the end of the month.

The final tower will be located at RCSO and should be ready by the end of the quarter.

