Tascosa grad King Doerue receives 2021 Blair Cherry Memorial Award

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - January 4, 2022 was proclaimed King Doerue Day by Amarillo councilmember Freda Powell. The annual tradition is awarded to the Blair Cherry Memorial Award recipient who is the top Amarillo ISD collegiate football player.

The junior Purdue running back was chosen for the award by the Amarillo American Business Club (AMBUCS). Doerue graduated from Tascosa in 2019 as a three-star RB according to ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.

”To be honest I couldn’t do it without any of my coaches,” said Doerue. “Like I said it’s been a lot of bumps down the road, but Coach Plunk and the rest of the coaching staff always kept me up. Kept me going and helped me recognize my potential to get to this point and I’m just going to keep going forward.”

The Purdue upcoming senior just played in and won his first Bowl game, the Music City Bowl. During the ‘21 season Doerue tallied 533 rushing yards on 135 attempts and 2 touchdowns. He also caught 20 passes for 156 yards.

Doerue is the first Tascosa grad to receive the Blair Cherry Memorial Award since Alex Plunk in 2018. His achievements earned Tascosa High the $500 Danny Lester Memorial Scholarship.

“Our former players care about what we do. They care about the players that are on the team,” said Ken Plunk, Tascosa football head coach. “They care about their future and he exemplifies that trait that we try to build on our Tascosa kids.”

Doerue is studying kinesiology at Purdue, and his goal is to play in the NFL.

King Doerue Day Let's celebrate Tascosa High Football grad King Doerue on "King Doerue Day". Councilmember Freda Powell was in attendance to present the proclamation. The Purdue Football running back received the Southwest Ambucs Blair Cherry Memorial Award given to the AISD top collegiate football player. Posted by NewsChannel 10 Sports on Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Blair Cherry is a legend in Texas football history. The Amarillo High Sandies under Cherry won 84 games with only 5 losses from 1930-36. 45 of the 84 games were shutouts. The Sandies won State Championships in 1934, ‘35 and ‘36. In 1937 he became an assistant coach at the University of Texas at Austin and was named head coach in 1947. His Longhorn teams compiled a record of (32-10-1). Not only did he coach the Longhorns to the Southwest Conference Championship in football, but he also coached the baseball team to one as well. His Longhorns won the 1948 Sugar Bowl and the 1949 Orange Bowl. During his tenure Texas had two top five final national rankings. He is a member of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, University of Texas Sports Hall of Honor and the Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame. Of note, Cherry coached NFL Hall of Famers Tom Landry and Bobby Layne. Dallas Cowboy Coach Landry said he wore a hat and a business suit on the sidelines because Coach Cherry did. Mr. Cherry passed away in 1966.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.