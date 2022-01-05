Who's Hiring?
Potter County officials looking for missing 15-year-old girl

Jurney Cain, missing from Potter County
Jurney Cain, missing from Potter County(Potter County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Officials say Jurney Cain was last seen on January 3, getting into a 90′s model short bed single cab Chevrolet truck in the Chaparral Hills area of Potter County.

She is 5-foot-5, 120 pounds, with short blond hair and green eyes. She wears glasses.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office says they are concerned for her welfare.

If you have any information on where she may be, call (806) 379-2900.

The Potter County Sheriff's Office is requesting your help in locating this missing girl. She is identified as Jurney...

Posted by Potter County Sheriff Office on Wednesday, January 5, 2022

