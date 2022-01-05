New program to assist New Mexico residents facing eviction

Who's Hiring?
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - A new court-based program aims to assist New Mexico residents facing evictions and provide landlords with an alternative to evicting tenants unable to pay their rent.

The Eviction Prevention and Diversion Program will be piloted in Curry and Roosevelt counties starting February 1 and will be expanded statewide in March .

“Courts will provide trained facilitators in eviction cases to help landlords and tenants resolve disputes over rental payments,” said Chief Justice Michael Vigil. “The goal is to negotiate a settlement acceptable to property owners and renters, allowing people to remain in their homes while fairly compensating the property owners through emergency rental assistance.”

Under the program, when tenants receive a legal notice that an eviction petition has been filed in court, they also will get information to help them access legal services, financial assistance for rent and utilities as well as rehousing for people who may lose their home or already have lost it.

At the start of a hearing or trial in an eviction case, judges will advise the tenant and landlord about the Eviction Prevention and Diversion Program and the eligibility of federally funded emergency rental assistance administered by the state.

If the parties agree to participate in the program, the case will be on hold for a minimum of 60 days while negotiations are underway with a court-appointed settlement facilitator. The court will dismiss the case if a settlement is reached.

The stay on evictions for non-payment of rent will be lifted in Curry and Roosevelt counties when the program begins there.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

