DHDC kicks off monthly ‘Coffee and Cuties’ this Friday

By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center is bringing back their “Coffee and Cuties” event this Friday.

The storytime features a coffee for parents and is free for members.

Coffee and Cuties also includes crafts, activities and demonstrations.

The monthly events kicks off this Friday with 9:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. time slots available.

