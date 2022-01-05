DHDC kicks off monthly ‘Coffee and Cuties’ this Friday
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center is bringing back their “Coffee and Cuties” event this Friday.
The storytime features a coffee for parents and is free for members.
Coffee and Cuties also includes crafts, activities and demonstrations.
The monthly events kicks off this Friday with 9:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. time slots available.
