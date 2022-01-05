Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Clovis starts second construction phase in railroad park project to re-energize downtown area

KFDA News at Six
KFDA News at Six(KFDA)
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Clovis Main Street Program is now in the second phase of construction in it’s railroad park project.

Having nine historic properties downtown, the goal is to stimulate future development in the area.

“By doing these projects, it’s a catalytic opportunity for us to find those private investors to secure those properties before they’re torn down and be able to revitalize them to their old historic values,” said Lisa Pellegrino-Spear, executive director of the Clovis Main Street Program.

The park expansion will include a community clock, railroad artifacts, covered seating, and a walking trail.

The city received $250,000 from the state to make the expansion possible, and people we spoke with say they are already seeing more movement in the area.

“There’s a lot of people trying to get in down here right now,” said Darren Hyder, property owner and investor in downtown Clovis. “You’ll see them walk the streets looking at all these old buildings, and its just a neat space to be. It’s got a lot of history.”

Hyder recently purchased a building in the main street district to soon be a mini mall.

Business owner, Paul Tankersly, says the expansion will bring more people into downtown stores.

“It draws people to history to investigate to see what’s going on and that just branches to all over downtown,” said Tankersly.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in the spring.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rumors Cocktail Bar
TABC joins investigation of deadly head-on crash killing 5 Amarillo family members
Pediatric hospitals are seeing a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Pampa teen with COVID-19 hasn’t seen daughter born 3 weeks ago
Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Carruth asks for change of venue, San Antonio judge assigned to cases
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspect in a shooting near I-40 and...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying shooting suspect
Catherine Rose Linton, facing federal drug charges after traffic stop in Sherman County...
Woman charged with having $87,000 worth of meth after Sherman County traffic stop

Latest News

sanchez last call
Corporal Mike Sanchez Last Call
The 2022 application for Bank of America’s Student Leaders program is now open for current high...
Bank of America paid internship application now available
Fire
Crews making progress on grass fire in Carson County
Pediatric hospitals are seeing a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Pampa teen with COVID-19 hasn’t seen daughter born 3 weeks ago