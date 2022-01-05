Clovis starts second construction phase in railroad park project to re-energize downtown area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Clovis Main Street Program is now in the second phase of construction in it’s railroad park project.

Having nine historic properties downtown, the goal is to stimulate future development in the area.

“By doing these projects, it’s a catalytic opportunity for us to find those private investors to secure those properties before they’re torn down and be able to revitalize them to their old historic values,” said Lisa Pellegrino-Spear, executive director of the Clovis Main Street Program.

The park expansion will include a community clock, railroad artifacts, covered seating, and a walking trail.

The city received $250,000 from the state to make the expansion possible, and people we spoke with say they are already seeing more movement in the area.

“There’s a lot of people trying to get in down here right now,” said Darren Hyder, property owner and investor in downtown Clovis. “You’ll see them walk the streets looking at all these old buildings, and its just a neat space to be. It’s got a lot of history.”

Hyder recently purchased a building in the main street district to soon be a mini mall.

Business owner, Paul Tankersly, says the expansion will bring more people into downtown stores.

“It draws people to history to investigate to see what’s going on and that just branches to all over downtown,” said Tankersly.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in the spring.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.