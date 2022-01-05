An even colder cold front

A weak front overnight into Wednesday is looking to keep temperatures a little cooler than what we saw on Tuesday, however, our biggest cooldown is yet to come. For Wednesday, expect highs in the low 50s for most of the area, with winds shifting out of the south at around 15-20 mph with mostly clear skies. Then tonight, winds will turn back out of the north with an arctic front that will push through, dropping our lows down into the 10 degree range if not cooler, then holding our daytime highs for Thursday down around 30. Pairing these cold temperatures with winds out of the north, wind chills could drop into the -10 to -15 degree range.

