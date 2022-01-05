Amarillo police arrest 2 after narcotics search warrant

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested two people and seized a variety of drugs after executing a narcotics search warrant on Monday.

The search took place at a home near S. Mississippi Street and SW 8th Avenue.

Officers seized 9.5 pounds of meth, three pounds of marijuana, 4.3 grams of cocaine and an assault rifle.

APD said 49-year-old Sammy Barrow and 40-year-old Narvella Mitchell were arrested.

Officials said Barrow and Mitchell were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute 500 grams or more.

APD said the charges were filed at the federal level as they fell into APD’s Project Safe Neighborhood zone.

The APD narcotics unit continues to investigate the case.

