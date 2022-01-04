Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Woman charged with having $87,000 worth of meth after Sherman County traffic stop

Catherine Rose Linton, facing federal drug charges after traffic stop in Sherman County...
Catherine Rose Linton, facing federal drug charges after traffic stop in Sherman County (Source: Randall County Jail)(Randall County Jail)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Minnesota woman is facing federal charges after Stratford police report finding $87,000 worth of meth during a traffic stop.

On December 30, Stratford Police Chief Richard Coborn was patrolling US Highway 54 when he initiated a traffic stop.

Court documents say Chief Coborn smelled marijuana coming from the car.

When Chief Coborn asked the driver, identified as Catherine Rose Linton from Minnesota, about the smell of marijuana, court documents say she said she had been with a friend who was smoking inside the car.

She granted consent to search the car, and Chief Coborn found a marijuana vape pen inside the car and five boxes containing 138 packages of methamphetamine.

According to street value estimates, the meth was worth around $87,000.

The driver was booked into the Randall County Jail for distribution and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rumors Cocktail Bar
TABC joins investigation of deadly head-on crash killing 5 Amarillo family members
Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Carruth asks for change of venue, San Antonio judge assigned to cases
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
Shawn Casey Adkins Mitchell County mugshot
Shawn Adkins indicted on murder, tampering with evidence charges in Hailey Dunn case
Aylin and Alfredo Trujillo were born 15 minutes apart, making them born on different days,...
Parents welcome twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart

Latest News

Pediatric hospitals are seeing a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Pampa teen with COVID-19 hasn’t seen daughter born 3 weeks ago
Reminder: Service industry employees can qualify for 12 months of free child care
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspect in a shooting near I-40 and...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying shooting suspect
Rumors Cocktail Bar
TABC joins investigation of deadly head-on crash killing 5 Amarillo family members