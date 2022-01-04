Who's Hiring?
Warm & Windy Outlook

Shelden Web Graphic
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Things are looking warm, yet a little blustery for our Tuesday today. A low pressure system is sweeping through, which will kick up winds out of the west today at around 20-25 mph, with gusts closer to 30-40 possible at times. Pairing this with daytime highs climbing into the 60s and 70s, fire danger will be a concern today. However there is good news, as this wind event should be short lived, as winds will pick up around noon, and will die down after the sun goes down. For Wednesday, cooler air pushes in with a cold front arriving tonight.

