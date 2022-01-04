Who's Hiring?
TABC joins investigation of deadly head-on crash killing 5 Amarillo family members

Rumors Cocktail Bar
Rumors Cocktail Bar(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is now investigating the deadly crash killing five Amarillo family members just before Christmas.

A lawsuit has been filed against multiple parties, including a bar which served a man accused of the crash.

The attorney who is representing the family members of the five victims who died from the crash at St. Francis is now suing the operator of Rumor’s Bar.

While driving drunk is illegal, so is over serving drinks to a patron.

TABC says under state law, it is illegal to serve alcohol to someone who shows signs of intoxication, like red eyes or slurred speech.

According to Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code Ann. §2.01, if a bar or retailer provides or sells alcohol to someone who shows signs of intoxication, as they then may be considered liable for any further damages.

“Anytime there is a retailer including a bartender or waiter or anything of that nature and they notice a person who is showing those signs of intoxication they’re responsible for ensuring that person no longer has any alcohol served or sold to them,” said Chris Porter, public information officer, TABC.

Penalties on a business could range from a fine, temporary suspension or permanent cancellation of permits all together.

There are also possible penalties for bartenders.

“Just in general if anyone who does sell alcohol to someone who was intoxicated or who is underage they could face potential jail time or a fine up to several thousand dollars,” said Porter.

Through TABC rules, it is highly recommended for employees that sell or serve alcohol to undertake training to provide them the best practices to prevent over serving.

“We hope our retailers will use this as a resource to ensure that their employees have those best practices and our armed with the knowledge they need and empowered to prevent those types of sales that could lead to tragic events like what we saw on the 22nd,” said Porter.

TABC says they are working with local law enforcement along with any possible witnesses or employees to gather evidence.

They are asking anybody who may have information to assist with the investigation to either contact your local TABC office or the Amarillo Police Department.

