Reminder: Service industry employees can qualify for 12 months of free child care

(Workforce Solutions Panhandle)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Workforce Solutions Panhandle is reminding essential workers in service industries they could qualify for 12 months of free child care eligibility.

If any service industry employers have employees who already have kids in day care, this funding is for them. Workforce Solutions says the funding will cover 100 percent of the cost of care for one year.

Staff who already used the child care services can also apply to go from paying a weekly copay to zero.

Employers can also use this benefit to attract new employees.

In order to qualify, the business must be in one of the following industries:

  • Arts, Entertainment and Recreation - Examples are gyms, movie theaters, bowling centers, etc.
  • Accommodation and Food Service - Examples are hotels, restaurants, caterers, bars, etc.
  • Retail Trade - Examples are gas stations, supermarkets, clothing stores, automotive parts stores, etc.

To learn more and apply, click here.

