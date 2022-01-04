Pampa teen with COVID-19 hasn’t seen daughter born 3 weeks ago

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - A 17-year-old from Pampa who has COVID-19 has yet to see her newborn daughter.

“Our journey began....November 29,” said Amy Woodruff. “Me and my daughter both tested positive for COVID.”

Woodruff told CNN her daughter Hallie has been intubated and in an induced coma for nearly a month.

She also gave birth nearly three weeks ago, but she does not know any of it.

“She had a C-section in Amarillo on December 9 to a beautiful little baby girl, three pounds, six ounces,” said Woodruff.

When she was hospitalized with COVID-19, Hallie was moved from Pampa to Amarillo and then Houston for advanced care.

Her 3-week-old daughter Xylah Faye is 900 miles away in an Amarillo newborn intensive care unit.

“That’s my little girl being away from our little girl. My heart bleeds for her,” said Woodruff.

According to the latest data from the Amarillo Public Health Department, the Amarillo Area COVID-19 Hospitalization Rate is at 20.17%.

