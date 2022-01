CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are working to contain a grass fire in Carson County.

The fire is north of Panhandle near Highway 207.

Drivers who are traveling on the highway between Panhandle and Borger are asked to use caution.

THE SMOKE THATS VISIBLE SOUTH OF SKELLYTOWN IS A GRASS FIRE IN THE VICINITY OF 207/2385. WIND IS FROM THE WEST AT AROUND... Posted by City of Skellytown on Tuesday, January 4, 2022

