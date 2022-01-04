Coffee Memorial Blood Center offers new COVID-19 antibody testing

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is hosting a new antibody testing from today until January 31, to help blood donors know whether antibodies come from natural infection or the vaccine and boosters.

Misti Newsom, the manager of donor recruitment and events for the Coffee Memorial Blood Center, says that this antibody test is different from previous tests.

“In the past our other tests just simply said whether they had antibodies from COVID, and people wondered about the vaccine and now we’re actually able to tell them if they do have antibodies from that,” says Newsom.

Blood donors have the option to receive the new antibody testing for free when donating blood and are encouraged to participate in the process to help make future health decisions including: assessing the risk of re-infection or transmission.

“I think that members in our community, especially if they are immune compromised would be interested to know if they have antibodies and maybe have some protection from the virus,” says Brad Duggan, the executive director of Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

As of today, there are 238 new COVID-19 in Potter and Randall counties according to The Amarillo Public Health Department.

“I think that as new variants come out and we see the rise in COVID cases, I think that the community would probably be interested if they have antibodies to see if they’ve had COVID before or if they still have antibodies from their vaccine, also it’s just a peace of mind and I think just to know that you do have antibodies to fight this virus,” says Duggan.

The goal of offering antibodies to blood donors is to serve as a thank-you for donating to the center as well as continuing to promote blood donation.

“We’re hoping this testing will kick off January to where it’s a strong blood donation month and that we get our blood supply back to where we need it to be,” says Newsom.

The test was created by Abbott, an American health technology company.

Those who participate will receive their results through the donor portal.

All donors can receive the rest, donors who are 16 and 17 years old must have parental permission.

This week’s Coffee Memorial Blood Drive locations:

Trinity Fellowship- Tuesday, January 4, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Community Pop-up Deice at the Coffee Memorial Blood- Tuesday, January 4, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Guymon Community- Wednesday, January 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friona Community- Thursday, January 6, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

ADVO Companies on Washington- Thursday, January 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The Amarillo Bridal Show- Sunday, January 9, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

