Canyon’s Whitney Willeford named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Our NewsChannel 10 FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the week is a college signee and two-sport athlete. Despite losing a very important role model in her life, the senior keeps smiling. Meet Canyon’s Whitney Willeford.

The 4A defending State Champion Canyon Lady Eagles are known for their defense, and senior captain Whitney Willeford provides a lot of speed.

“Just the quickness of it,” said Willeford. “I know like my defense I can just go out there and just quick hands, quick feet and just guard people that are above me. Some things are below me and it’s just fun.”

“With her speed and her ability she can guard the team’s best players in different spots,” said Tate Lombard, Canyon girls basketball head coach. “It really adds a different gear whenever she’s out there on the court.”

Willeford also runs track. Her personal record in long jump is 17-feet, 6.25 inches and her 400 time is 59.34. In December, she signed her National Letter of Intent to run for Dallas Baptist University next season.

“When we went on a visit in August it just felt like the atmosphere there was so cool and then the coach just made it 10 times better, so I decided last month that that (DBU) would be my home,” said Willeford.

The Scholar Athlete holds a 3.9 GPA. Her determination comes from her late mother who passed away four and a half years ago.

“It was kind of like a sudden deal,” said Willeford. “She had colon cancer.”

Willeford learned to stay positive and find ways to proudly represent her mom.

“Just her inspiration,” said Willeford. “She was a principal at Crest View and she touched so many little kids hearts.”

“She knows that whenever she needs us we’re there for her, but most of the time she’s just Whitney,” said Zoey McBroom, Canyon senior shooting guard. “She can do anything on her own.”

Track is Willeford’s passion, but basketball provides another Canyon family.

“This community is great,” said Willeford. “Everybody is just there to reach out to me even when I’m going through my worst or my best times.”

