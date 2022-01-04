Bank of America paid internship application now available

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 2022 application for Bank of America’s Student Leaders program is now open for current high school juniors and seniors.

Now through January 28, Bank of America is offering a paid summer internship to help students obtain work and leadership experience.

To access more information, click here.

To apply to the Student Leadership program, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.