Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying shooting suspect
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspect in a shooting near I-40 and Grand.
In September of 2021, officers responded to the shooting and found a victim who was shot in the leg.
The suspect’s car is a 2008-2014 black GMC Yukon with large, after-market wheels.
The car did not have a front license plate and had a purple light hanging around the rearview mirror.
If you have any information on this car or this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
