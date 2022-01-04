Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help identifying shooting suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspect in a shooting near I-40 and Grand.

In September of 2021, officers responded to the shooting and found a victim who was shot in the leg.

The suspect’s car is a 2008-2014 black GMC Yukon with large, after-market wheels.

The car did not have a front license plate and had a purple light hanging around the rearview mirror.

If you have any information on this car or this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

