Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo adjusts to new citizenship verification system

KFDA News at Six
KFDA News at Six(KFDA)
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since the fall, the Texas Secretary of State’s office has limited it’s screening of voters to those who registered to vote who then later indicated to the Department of Public Safety that they are not citizens.

Being less restrictive than the previous system in 2019 flagging nearly 100,000 voters for citizenship checks that were in error, there are some still having issues to make sure their vote counts.

In Amarillo the situation is different.

With 57,000 registered voters in Potter County only 30 requests have been sent to people to have their statuses reviewed.

In Randall County with 93,000 voters, only 18 requests have been sent.

After no response in 30 days to show proof of citizenship, officials can cancel registrations.

“For the most part, everyone has been cancelled due to non response,” said MeLynn Huntley, elections administrator for Potter County.

The Randall County Elections Office released a statement, saying that counties need to stay updated on keeping an accurate count with the new system.

Falling behind in numbers means they face the risk of having funds withheld from the state.

Huntley says people can be reinstated anytime by coming to her office and showing citizenship documents after the 30 day time period.

The new system will make minimum impact during the primary elections in March.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Please be on the lookout for Kendall and if you see him, contact Amarillo Police immediately at...
UPDATE: Kendall Wyatt has been returned home and is safe
Vehicle crashes into Amarillo restaurant building
Vehicle crashes into Amarillo restaurant building
Broadway crash
Lawsuit filed against Amarillo bar for serving suspect in crash that left 5 family members dead
Authorities are responding to a stuck tram in New Mexico. Reports say 20 people have been stuck...
Crews rescue 21 people on stuck tram cars in New Mexico
A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
Judge blocks COVID vaccine mandate for Head Start program

Latest News

Downtown Library will be starting ESL registrations for classes on Tuesday Jan. 3, for health...
Downtown Library registration available for classes on health insurance
Panhandle Community Services and the Amarillo Public Library will be hosting events to help...
PCS and Amarillo Public Library hosting healthcare coverage event
Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Carruth asks for change of venue, San Antonio judge assigned to cases
Shawn Casey Adkins Mitchell County mugshot
Shawn Adkins indicted on murder, tampering with evidence charges in Hailey Dunn case