PCS and Amarillo Public Library hosting healthcare coverage event

Panhandle Community Services and the Amarillo Public Library will be hosting events to help...
Panhandle Community Services and the Amarillo Public Library will be hosting events to help people get healthcare coverage.(Jennifer Roberts)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services and the Amarillo Public Library will be hosting events to help people get healthcare coverage.

The event will be on Tuesday, Jan. 4 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the North Branch Library and Saturday, Jan. 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Southwest Branch Library.

Certified Heath Navigators from PCS will be available to help people apply, enroll and to understand Marketplace Health Insurance.

PCS representatives will also be able to offer information and on the EITC.

