PCS and Amarillo Public Library hosting healthcare coverage event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services and the Amarillo Public Library will be hosting events to help people get healthcare coverage.

The event will be on Tuesday, Jan. 4 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the North Branch Library and Saturday, Jan. 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Southwest Branch Library.

Certified Heath Navigators from PCS will be available to help people apply, enroll and to understand Marketplace Health Insurance.

PCS representatives will also be able to offer information and on the EITC.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.