Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza

Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The third-largest pizza chain in the U.S. is raising the price of one of its most popular deals.

Little Caesars says its signature $5 Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza will now cost $5.55, an increase of 11%.

But the restaurant chain said the Hot-N-Ready will be better than ever.

The new version will be topped with 33% more pepperoni.

Little Caesars says the new price is a permanent change.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Please be on the lookout for Kendall and if you see him, contact Amarillo Police immediately at...
UPDATE: Kendall Wyatt has been returned home and is safe
Vehicle crashes into Amarillo restaurant building
Vehicle crashes into Amarillo restaurant building
Broadway crash
Lawsuit filed against Amarillo bar for serving suspect in crash that left 5 family members dead
Authorities are responding to a stuck tram in New Mexico. Reports say 20 people have been stuck...
Crews rescue 21 people on stuck tram cars in New Mexico
A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
Judge blocks COVID vaccine mandate for Head Start program

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Congress’ doctor wants ‘maximal telework’ amid virus surge
School districts across the country are preparing for more disruptions due to the spread of the...
Schools grapple with COVID disruptions
Snow falls at the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital
Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Carruth asks for change of venue, San Antonio judge assigned to cases