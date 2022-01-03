Downtown Library registration available for classes on health insurance
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Downtown Library will be starting ESL registrations for classes on Tuesday Jan. 3, for health insurance.
English as a second Language class are free. Space will be limited due to COVID-19 protocols.
Registration starts on Tuesday Jan. 4, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Downtown Library.
Classes will begin January 10.
For more information, call (806) 378-3051.
