Coffee Memorial Blood Center offering COVID-19 antibody testing

Coffee Memorial Blood Center
Coffee Memorial Blood Center(Courtney Tate)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - From now until January 31, Coffee Memorial Blood Center is offering expanded COVID-19 antibody testing.

This new method of testing will detect antibodies from COVID-19 as well as from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Offering this important knowledge to our donors is just one more way we are proud to positively impact public health,” said Dr. John Armitage, Coffee Memorial Blood Center president and CEO. “COVID will continue to be a major concern through 2022 and, in fact, over the next several years. We are committed to providing donors valuable information about their health from blood samples we routinely collect, including immune responsiveness to COVID and metabolic function from total cholesterol screenings. We are fortunate to offer these services through our own labs, without the need to outsource testing.”

The center says the previous test was limited to a detectable immune response from prior infection.

To make an appointment to donate, call (806) 331-8833.

