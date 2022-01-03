Climbing the Weather Roller Coaster

After slightly warming Sunday, things look to be sunnier and even warmer for our Monday. After dropping into the low 20s overnight, daytime highs will climb into the mid-50s thanks to warmer dry air pushing in from the southwest. This will allow for warmer conditions across the board, especially going into Tuesday, where we’ll see highs climbing closer to 70! That being said, a cool down is headed our way starting Wednesday, where a front will drop us down closer to normal, with highs back in the low-50s, but then going into Thursday a bigger push of cold air will arrive, dropping highs down to 30 degrees and lower, before we warm right back up for the weekend.