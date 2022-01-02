Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Police need help locating a missing autistic man

By KFDA Digital
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police need your help locating a missing endangered Autistic male.

He is Kendall Wyatt, white male, birthday 04/10/2001. He is 6′1″ and weighs approximately 250 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Kendall was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, a turquoise shirt with an alien design, blue sweat pants with the letters AF on them, and black shoes.

Kendall is autistic and doesn’t speak. He was last seen around 7pm in the 1600 block of Lawson.

Please be on the lookout for Kendall and if you see him, contact Amarillo Police immediately at 806-378-3038.

