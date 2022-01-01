Who's Hiring?
Crazy Cold, and Clearing

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
As we wrap up our first day of 2022, we’re doing so with snow on the ground accompanied by very cold temperatures. For the rest of the evening, snow will move off towards the east, eventually leaving the area by midnight. Actual temperatures are expected to hover around 10, but will likely be in the single digits overnight, and with winds out of the west at 10-15 mph, wind chills could drop as low as -10F. For Sunday, cloud cover will clear as the sun comes up, allowing a little warmth back into the forecast, with highs expected to reach the mid to low-40s with relatively calm west winds.

