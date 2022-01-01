The Barfield holds its first annual New Year’s Eve party

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - 2021 has brought new venues to Downtown Amarillo, like the historic Barfield hotel.

After a 30 year vacancy, the historic Barfield opened its doors in August, making itself Amarillo’s first luxury boutique hotel.

Tonight, the hotel held its first New Year’s Eve party, which they say will become an annual event.

The Barfield says tonight is all about showing the community they are a full functioning, full service boutique hotel.

“To show people what it looks like to have a sit-down dinner in our ballroom and have live music and live entertainment all night long and to see this space transform for a reception and a party after and to just party with us because that’s what we do, we’re in hospitality and we love to showcase the best of the West, is what we call it,” said Hannah Lambert, experience curator, The Barfield.

The Barfield says 2021 was a monumental year for them with their opening and seeing the community’s response.

“You know, we’ll have guests walk in off the street and there’ll be like my office was on the second floor, so it’s been great to kind of bring this building back to life for those people that you know, it was a part of their history and a part of their childhood growing up,” said Kelsey Pratt, hotel manager, The Barfield.

Although this year was full of successes for them, they are looking forward to what is in store for the new year.

“We are looking forward to opening our doors and just creating more awareness about the Barfield and welcoming more of our community members and hotel guests from near and far,” said Pratt.

