Vehicle crashes into Amarillo restaurant building
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo restaurant is boarded up after a car ran into the facade of the building.

Amarillo police say an elderly woman who was trying to pulling into a handicapped place - when she accidentally stepped on the gas instead of the breaks.

The incident happened around 3:00 p.m. in Wolflin Village.

The restaurant the Georgia Street Taphouse says patrons will need to enter through the patio doors but they are open for service.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

