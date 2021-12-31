Vehicle crashes into Amarillo restaurant building

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo restaurant is boarded up after a car ran into the facade of the building.

Amarillo police say an elderly woman who was trying to pulling into a handicapped place - when she accidentally stepped on the gas instead of the breaks.

The incident happened around 3:00 p.m. in Wolflin Village.

The restaurant the Georgia Street Taphouse says patrons will need to enter through the patio doors but they are open for service.

