‘There is absolutely 100 percent no excuse’: Dangers of drinking and driving ahead of New Year’s celebrations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As many may choose to ring in the New Year celebrating with alcohol comes the dangers of drinking and driving.

Amarillo ranks number two in the state for alcohol-impaired crashes resulting in fatalities and serious injuries and just in the past few weeks, Amarillo has had several drinking and driving incidents.

“We really have a problem with drinking and driving, it’s so sad in my opinion, it’s 2021, there’s not a single person that has a driver’s license that doesn’t know they shouldn’t be drinking and driving, so I don’t understand how it’s still happening,” said Sgt. Carla Burr, Amarillo Police Department.

In an effort, to catch intoxicated drivers before it is too late, APD will have extra enforcement on the roadways.

They urge the community to plan ahead this New Year’s.

“There is absolutely 100 percent no excuse, no reason, there is no reason why anybody has to get behind a wheel drinking, if they are they are making that decision knowing they are 100 percent wrong,” said Burr.

David Elizalde’s daughter was killed in a drunk driving incident back in 2019 and he started a non-profit called Andrea’s Project, where they teach the dangers of drinking and driving along with underage drinking.

In an effort, to keep people from having to go through the same thing he has, Andrea’s Project will be giving out free rides.

They will get you a ride home and they have also partnered with Miller’s Towing to get your vehicle back home all for free.

For a ride you can call, 806-678-6047.

We would like to wish you all a Happy New Year! 🥂 If you go out to celebrate this year, please remember to be safe and... Posted by Andrea's Project on Thursday, December 30, 2021

“Drinking and driving has affected Amarillo at another level in the last month, and with my family in the last two years, it’s devastating to hear the stories of other people that are in my situation, and to say it could have been prevented and when you get to that point and you realize that it’s just unacceptable it doesn’t make sense to me, drink responsible, make plans before you go out and don’t let friends drink and drive, it’s not okay,” said Elizalde.

APD says just for a Class B DWI, where nobody is hurt or killed, the fees and fines are about $17,000.

If you end up killing somebody, it is considered a felony and you are not only ruining someone else’s life, you are ruining your own as well.

Burr says it is cheaper to just be responsible and have a sober ride.

“I want everybody to have a happy holiday, if you want to drink nobody’s telling you can’t, but have a plan for a sober ride,” said Burr.

