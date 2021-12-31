New Year’s Moisture?

As we gear up to send off 2021, and welcome in 2022, there is a lot that could be happening! For your Friday, expect daytime highs in the low 60s for much of the area with southwest winds at 15-25 mph, with mostly cloudy conditions. Going into this afternoon, a trough of low pressure is expected to usher moisture chances in the form of rain for quite a bit of the Texas panhandle region. Then as we go into the overnight hours, a strong cold front is expected to arrive, causing temperatures to plummet, and change what moisture that’s still around into snow. In terms of accumulation, best chances look to be in the northern areas, where an inch or two is possible. Saturday’s highs will be very cold, down in the low 20s.