Greyhounds sweep Gruver Holiday Classic, Lady Hounds (17-0) remain undefeated

By Larissa Liska
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:04 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRUVER, Texas (KFDA) - The three-day Gruver Holiday Classic finished with both Greyhound teams winning the championship. In girls, 2A No. 1 Gruver (17-0) defeated 3A No. 1 Canadian (20-1) 57-32. In boys, 2A No. 15 Gruver topped Pampa 64-48.

Gruver senior and Texas Tech signee Bailey Maupin led the floor in the girls championship with 25 points.

”The game plan was to just to play together, play as a team, play for each other and not as individuals. When we play together we are really hard to beat. Canadian is a great team,” said Maupin. “We were both undefeated. It was a big game for everybody and we put on a show both teams did. It was fun. It was a fun atmosphere to play in and a I hope they can play it again next year and I can come back and watch.”

In the boys championship, Gruver senior and GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week Colton Millsap led the Greyhounds with 22 points.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

