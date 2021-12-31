Greyhounds sweep Gruver Holiday Classic, Lady Hounds (17-0) remain undefeated

GRUVER, Texas (KFDA) - The three-day Gruver Holiday Classic finished with both Greyhound teams winning the championship. In girls, 2A No. 1 Gruver (17-0) defeated 3A No. 1 Canadian (20-1) 57-32. In boys, 2A No. 15 Gruver topped Pampa 64-48.

Gruver senior and Texas Tech signee Bailey Maupin led the floor in the girls championship with 25 points.

”The game plan was to just to play together, play as a team, play for each other and not as individuals. When we play together we are really hard to beat. Canadian is a great team,” said Maupin. “We were both undefeated. It was a big game for everybody and we put on a show both teams did. It was fun. It was a fun atmosphere to play in and a I hope they can play it again next year and I can come back and watch.”

In the boys championship, Gruver senior and GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week Colton Millsap led the Greyhounds with 22 points.

