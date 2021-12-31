Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Doppler Dave’s Tracks A winter Blast For New Year’s Day

By Dave Oliver
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain and a few thunderstorms may move through the area tonight before a powerful Arctic cold front sweeps through the area over night. Behind the front, tomorrow will be bitterly cold with temps near 20, but wind chills dropping below zero by afternoon due to northerly winds gusting over 30mph. Rain is expected to change to snow, especially in northern areas where 1″ - 3″ inches will be possible. Some light accumulation may be possible elsewhere, including Amarillo. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across the northern part of the area.

Most Read

Broadway crash
Lawsuit filed against Amarillo bar for serving suspect in crash that left 5 family members dead
Broadway crash
Driver arrested for intoxicated manslaughter from wreck that killed family of 5
Crews battle grass fire in Potter County
Clark Inskeep
Former Austin Middle School teacher indicted for 5 counts of child sex charges
Police lights
Police: Man shot in north Amarillo while trying to buy shoes

Latest News

New Year's Outlook with Shelden 12/31
New Year's Outlook with Shelden 12/31
weather
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Shelden Web Graphic
New Year’s Moisture?
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks Possible Rain And Snow As We Ring In The New Year