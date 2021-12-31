Doppler Dave’s Tracks A winter Blast For New Year’s Day

Rain and a few thunderstorms may move through the area tonight before a powerful Arctic cold front sweeps through the area over night. Behind the front, tomorrow will be bitterly cold with temps near 20, but wind chills dropping below zero by afternoon due to northerly winds gusting over 30mph. Rain is expected to change to snow, especially in northern areas where 1″ - 3″ inches will be possible. Some light accumulation may be possible elsewhere, including Amarillo. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across the northern part of the area.