Canyon wins first annual Tatum Tough Tournament

By Larissa Liska
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:16 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The 4A No. 17 Canyon Eagles win the first annual Tatum Tough Tournament over the 2A No. 1 Clarendon Broncos 46-31.

“These guys every year since Tatum was diagnosed with cancer have put Tatum Tough on their team shirts the ones they shootaround in and the ones they wear around school,” said Travis Schulte, Canyon boys basketball head coach. “You know just the fact that they do that means that this was just as important to them as it was to me that we go out and get this championship in year one, so I’m excited for them. I’m ready to get in that locker room and celebrate a little bit. It’s been a great weekend.”

Junior Kemper Jones led the Eagles with 22 points.

”I think their strength is getting into the paint, getting paint touches and easy buckets. I think we did a great job keeping them on the perimeter and contesting and blocking shots,” said Jones.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

