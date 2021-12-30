A Wintry Outlook?

As we head into the last days of 2021, temperatures are looking to stay above normal for the time being, but things could change in a big way come 2022! For your Thursday, expect a very business as usual outlook, highs will be in the upper-50s to low-60s, with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions out of the southwest at 20-30 mph. We’ll see more of the same temperature wise Friday, but as we head into the late day, we’re tracking an incoming low pressure that, if it takes the right track, could start to bring rain to our southwest regions late in the day, and carry into Saturday. On New Year’s Day, that moisture could turn into snow as a cold front looks to hit the region, dropping highs down into the 20s and 30s.