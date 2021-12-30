Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies now dispensing COVID-19 antiviral meds

Who's Hiring?
By Bailie Myers
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Beginning today, Walmart and Sam’s Club are dispensing COVID antiviral medication, Paxlovid and Molunpiravir, through pharmacies at select Texas locations.

Select pharmacies are receiving limited supplies of the medication, which is only available with a prescription from a healthcare provider.

Walmart said they worked closely with the federal government and state health departments to select which locations needed the medications the most.

“We are committed to working with our state and federal partners to provide access to new treatment options like authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, as they become available,” said Kevin Host, senior vice president of pharmacy. “This offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities. As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, we’re proud to support our communities through everyday essentials, healthy food, vaccines, medication and other health care needs as we all work together to weather the pandemic.”

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

