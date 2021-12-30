Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Lawsuit filed against Amarillo bar for serving suspect in crash that left 5 family members dead

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A lawsuit has been filed against multiple parties, including a bar which served a man accused of a deadly head-on crash on Dec. 22.

The attorney who is representing the family members of the five victims who died from the crash at St. Francis is suing the operator of Rumor’s Bar.

The lawsuit is also against the owner of the vehicle, which according to court documents, was lent to the driver.

The crash happened three days before Christmas and left four people dead and one person with life-threatening injuries. The fifth victim died two days later in the hospital.

All parties are being sued on multiple charges, including gross negligence.

Attorney Dean Boyd says the victim’s family is requesting monetary relief in excess of $1 million.

Larry Rolen, who is believed to have caused the crash, is facing five counts of intoxicated manslaughter.

TABC and the Amarillo Police Department are actively investigating criminal charges against the bar where the driver was reportedly served.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police: Man shot in north Amarillo while trying to buy shoes
Randall county officials identify body found after vehicle fire in 2020
Broadway crash
Driver arrested for intoxicated manslaughter from wreck that killed family of 5
a
Amarillo police arrest man on child porn charges
Clark Inskeep
Former Austin Middle School teacher indicted for 5 counts of child sex charges

Latest News

FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
There’s now another weapon in the fight against COVID-19. The FDA has granted Emergency Use...
Walmart, Sam’s Club pharmacies now dispensing COVID-19 antiviral meds
LAW
VIDEO: Lawsuit filed against Amarillo bar for serving suspect in crash that left 5 family members dead
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears